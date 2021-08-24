AM Extra celebrates National Waffle Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Move over pancakes, this Tuesday is National Waffle Day!
waffles are crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside… and we’re going to show you how you can turn them into a decadent dessert. Joe Thompson, the owner of Crisp Catering, joined AM Extra to help us celebrate with a “Julian’s Recipe.”
“Wafel Ice Cream Sandwich“
Ingredients:
- 2 Julian’s Wafels of choice
- 1 cup ice cream
- If preferred: Peanut Butter, Marshmallow Fluff, Preserves
Directions:
- If using peanut butter, marshmallow fluff or preserves, use a knife to spread onto one side of both wafels.
- Place the ice cream on top of one of the wafel, trying to keep it even. Place other wafel on top of ice cream.
- If using a garnish, roll sides of the sandwich with ice cream exposed into the garnish. Serve.