AM Extra dips into Dreamland Creamery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If there is ever an excuse to eat ice cream in the morning, Dreamland Creamery makes it a little too easy.

The new Dreamland Creamery light ice cream has 50% less sugar than regular ice cream and carries as much protein as a glass of milk. Additionally, there is are no artificial flavors or colors.

Portland is one of only two U.S. cities carrying the new ice cream, so you’ll want to take advantage!

