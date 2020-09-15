AM Extra raises glass to Hispanic winemakers of Oregon

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — September 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and therefore we’re raising a glass to Oregon’s Hispanic winemakers who help make Willamette Valley wines world-class.

Carla Rodriguez with Beacon Hill Winery and Ximena Orrego with Atticus Wine–and founder of Celebrating Hispanic Roots–joined AM Extra to talk about this month’s celebration.

For more information, visit Celebrating Hispanic Roots

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss