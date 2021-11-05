AM Extra talks Daylight Saving Time and safe driving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we turn back clocks on October 7 for Daylight Saving Time, some are calling for an end to the time change due to its impact on people’s health.

Senator Patty Murray of Washington is calling for an end to Daylight Saving Time with the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021.

“I don’t know a single person who loves to go through the trouble of figuring whether their microwaves or oven has the hour right. or anyone who looks forward to the sun setting earlier and earlier ever winter. But beyond convenience this really is a matter of health and safety,” Sen. Murray said.



While proposing the legislation, Sen. Murray pointed to studies that have linked the abrupt hour change to everything from car crashes to heart attacks and strokes.

AM Extra talks with Portland Bureau of Transportation Communications Director John Brady with tips on how to travel safely while adjusting to the time change.