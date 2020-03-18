AM Extra talks with Oregon doctor who sounded alarm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon doctor working to sound the alarm on coronavirus is gaining the support of thousands of medical professionals across the country as she works to push for more resources and aid.

Maxine Dexter is a critical care and lung physician at Kaiser Permanente in Portland. Her open letters to both Governor Kate Brown and Vice President Mike Pence have reached lawmakers in Washington D.C. as she and others urge immediate action.

Dexter joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the impact it’s having, and what lies ahead for healthcare workers in the U.S.