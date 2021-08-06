AM Extra’s Emily and Travis try out rock climbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rock climbing made its debut in the Olympic Games for the first time in history this week.

There are three disciplines in rock climbing: you have a traditional lead — which is your normal climbing — bouldering and speed-climbing.

To get a better idea of what these athletes are up against, Emily Burris and Travis Teich went over to Planet Granite in the Pearl District to put themselves to the test with a little friendly competition.

Interested in trying your hand at rock climbing? Check out Planet Granite’s website!

