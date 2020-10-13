Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan previews new season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CBS’ Amazing Race is back with its latest season premiering Wednesday on KOIN 6.
As always, teams of friends, family members and significant others will battle it out to see who can walk away winners of the ultimate adventure show.
Host Phil Keoghan joined AM Extra Tuesday to give a sneak peak at the season.
The new episodes of Amazing Race begin at on October 14 at 6 p.m. PST.
