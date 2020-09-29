Amazon reveals new Echo, other new gadgets

POTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earlier this month, Apple was in the spotlight showcasing a bundle of new devices. Now, it’s Amazon’s turn.
The company recently had a product reveal that included new Echo devices, the Amazon Sidewalk and updates to the Ring cam (which Amazon quietly acquired in 2019 for $1 billion).
Greg Nibler from Digital Trends broke everything down in the latest edition of Tech Tuesday!
