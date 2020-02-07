American Heart Month kicks off with National Wear Red Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Friday is National Wear Red Day, the unofficial kick off of American Heart Month!
National Wear Red day is a day to unite people under the common goal of eradicating heart disease and strokes. The day is always the first Friday in February and is an ideal time for Americans to focus on their hearts.
The KOIN News AM Extra crew sat down with MaryKay West and Dr. Nandita Gupta. West is a heart attack survivor and member of the American Heart Association’s local Go Red for Women leadership team. Dr. Gupta is a cardiologist at OHSU and also a member of the Go Red leadership team.
