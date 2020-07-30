America’s GDP worst since World War II

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The US reported its worst Gross Domestic Product report since the end of World War II. The second quarter GDP shrank 32.9% in the country.

George Hosfield, the director and chief investment officer with Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, joined AM Extra to explain what that sharp drop actually means. He also talked about what a US recovery may look like, why the stock market is doing well and what this means for the overall employment numbers.