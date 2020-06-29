Amy Smart of ‘Stargirl’ joins AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amy Smart is one of the stars of the new CW series, “Stargirl.”
Smart plays Stargirl’s mother, who recently remarried and heads back to the workforce while juggling a family.
Amy Smart, who’s been on screen in movies like “Just Friends” and “The Butterfly Effect.” joined AM Extra to talk about Stargirl and what makes this one different.
An all-new episode of “Stargirl” debuts at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Portland’s CW.
