‘Angel Food Conference’ aims to help food-beverage industry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on local small businesses, especially in the food and beverage industry.
The Oregon Entrepreneurs Network hopes to help them get back on their feet with a virtual workshop series that could give them a much needed boost.
Amanda Oborne, the executive director of the Oregon Angel Food Conference joined AM Extra along with Jovani Prince, who founded The Cracker King,” to talk about the details.
Oregon Entrepreneurs Network
