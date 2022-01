PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Betty White spent her life advocating for animals, so as her 100th birthday approaches, animal lovers are planning an event to honor her legacy. It’s called the Betty White Challenge.

Elizabeth Thompson, executive director with the Oregon Coast Humane Society explains what the event is all about. The event takes place Monday, January 17 the day Betty would have turned 100 years old.

The Humane Society of SW Washington is also participating locally.