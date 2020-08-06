Animated ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ streams on CBS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Star Trek fans have something new to check out — an animated show that puts a comedic spin on the beloved sci-fi series.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” follows a support crew on one of the star fleet’s least important ships. Voice actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid joined AM Extra to talk about the comedic angle, their characters and whether this show can translate to people who aren’t necessarily Trekkies.

The 10-episode firstseason of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” premieres Thursday, August 6 on CBS AllAccess.