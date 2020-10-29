Area haunts, spooky spots tracked by Oregon Paranormal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A team of researchers in Oregon is digging into local haunts, using technology and history to track paranormal phenomena.
Casey Goodwin and Jay Verburg with Oregon Paranormal joined AM Extra to talk about some Portland haunts, noteworthy spooky spots, the importance of long-term case studies and that the paranormal should not be feared.
Oregon Paranormal
