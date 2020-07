Jason Booth joined AM Extra to talk about his gourmet grilled cheese.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The next generation of viral home videos during this age of social distancing makes their network debut this Friday on CBS/KOIN 6.

And area residents are among those featured on Greatest At-Home Videos at 8 p.m.

Jason Booth, Erica Stubblefield and Jennifer McFarling are on the show.

Booth and his toddler came up with a fun way to bring fine dining into their home. He joined AM Extra to talk about his gourmet grilled cheese.