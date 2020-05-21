‘Art Lives Here’ in Beaverton

Beaverton Arts Foundation has joined forces with the City of Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic has brought out the creativity in many people and a Beaverton initiative is encouraging all artists to share their expressions from home.

The Beaverton Arts Foundation has joined forces with the City of Beaverton and the local arts community to launch #ArtLivesHere, challenging artists of all ages, both seasoned and novice, to share their artistic expressions from home. ​

Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #ArtLivesHere in their social media posts, as well as notes about the role art has played in their lives.​

Artistic expressions arenot limited to the professionals. Communities both near and far are challenged to create in whatever way they can. Chalk art. Backyard performances. Window paintings. Poetry. Live streamed shows. And everything in between.​

Patricia Reser joined AM Extra to share the details and some of the examples of the inspiring art being made.