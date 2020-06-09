Artemis Fowl coming to Disney+

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Artemis Fowl, movie tie-in edition by series author Eoin Colfer, is the perfect jumping off point for Artemis Fowl film and series fans alike. Filled with photos from the new Disney movie premiering June 12th on Disney+, it captures the adventures of the 12-year-old criminal mastermind, Artemis Fowl II, as he discovers a world below ground of armed and dangerous–and extremely high-tech–fairies.

Colfer joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about the series.