Assessing your disaster preparation supplies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials are urging people to be prepared for the possibility of self-quarantine in the wake of a large-scale coronavirus outbreak.
And because a lot of the same supplies for self quarantine mirror those you would use in the case of a natural disaster, getting the right kit now can save you time and worry when you actually need it.
Founder of Cascadia Quake Kits Marilyn Bishop joined AM Extra Tuesday to explain the contents of the kits and how you can best prepare yourself.
