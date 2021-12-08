Astoria Food Hub hosts its first Winter Market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday is the last day to get your pre-order in at the Astoria Food Hub’s Winter Market.

Astoria Food Hub is nearing completion of its first phase of construction in downtown Astoria’s historic Mason, Ehrman & Co. building. Astoria Food Hub is hosting their first Winter Market — a public market event promoting sales for regional producers as they enter their slowest time of the year.

Nikki Panos talked with AM Extra about the holiday sales and the Astoria Food Hub.

Customers can pick up their purchased goods at Astoria Food Hub on December 11 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Orders over $100 qualify for home delivery between Pacific City and Long Beach Peninsula and into Portland. Deliveries will occur on December 12 and 13.

Visit astoriafoodhub.com to access the online pre-sale through Wednesday, December 8.