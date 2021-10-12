Authorities still looking for escaped fugitive 27 years later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Steven Craig Johnson was convicted of three counts of sex abuse in the first degree and attempted sodomy in the first degree.

In 1989, he started his 10-year sentence at the Oregon State Penitentiary, and in August 1993, he was moved to the Mill Creek Correctional Facility in Salem.

While on a work assignment outside of the Oregon State Penitentiary, he fled. The last time anyone saw him was at roughly 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29, 1994.

The hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss the case.

If you see Johnson or know where he is, tips can be submitted to the Oregon Department of Corrections at 503.569.0734.