Avoiding tax scams as deadline looms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you haven’t filed and paid your taxes, you only have until Wednesday to do it.

The Internal Revenue Service extended the normal deadline in April to mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency said it has no plans to extend the deadline any further, although you are still eligible to file for an extension.

Because there is a rush to get taxes done, scammers are in full force ready to take advantage of vulnerable individuals.

CEO of CMIT Solutions of Portland Central Ian Miller joined AM Extra Monday to discuss ways to keep your personal financial information safe.