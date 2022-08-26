PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a fun night out, an award-winning musical is on stage right now at Portland Center Stage.

“tick, tick… BOOM!” tells the story of a young man struggling to make his mark in the theater world — with his 30th birthday looming closer and closer.

The musical, from the theatrical heavyweight Jonathan Larson, explores what it’s like to chase your dreams and find your voice.

Travis Teich sat down with Tyler Andrew Jones, who is playing the role of Michael, to talk about bringing this story to life.