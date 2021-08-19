Back-to-school meal prep tips from a registered dietitian

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not just school supplies your kids need to be successful in class — but also good nutrition.

Parents should get their days started right with a healthy breakfast. Before the school year starts, now is the time to think about meal prep.

Registered Dietitian Paige Wollenzien joined AM Extra with some healthy breakfast tips. For more information, check out this website.

NestFresh’s Peachy Keen Pancake Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup plain non-fat yogurt

1/2 Cup low-fat (1%) cottage cheese

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 can (8.5oz) sliced peaches in fruit juices

2 NestFresh Eggs

1 tbsp firmly packed brown sugar

1 Cup buttermilk baking mix

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Vegetable pan spray

Directions: