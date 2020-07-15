Baking with Marissa Troeshel: Great Aunt Viv Blond Brownies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marissa Troeshel is back!

On Wednesday, Portland’s famous baker returned to AM Extra to demonstrate how to make her Great Aunt Viv Blond Brownies.

Watch first, bake second! (The recipe and Marissa’s previous appearances are below).

AuntViv’s Blonde Brownies

These are my Great Aunt Viv’s famous blonde brownies. No family event was complete without them. They had to be hidden until the after dinner or they would disappear before we even got to dessert.

2cup (240g) All purpose flour

1tsp baking powder

1tsp salt

1cup (125g) walnuts, chopped and toasted

2/3cup (152g) unsalted butter, melted

2cup (400g) light brown sugar, packed

1tbsp warm water

2room temperature eggs, well beaten

2tsp vanilla extract

1cup (175g) semi sweet chocolate chips

Preheatoven to 350

Grease and line a 9×13 inch baking pan. To line take a large piece of parchment paper and cut it to fit the long side of the pan. This creates a sling that makes it very easy to remove the blondies when they are done.

In amixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Whisk tocombine. Add the walnuts and coat well with the flour mixture. Setaside.

In asmall saucepan, melt the butter; add the brown sugar and mix. Add warm waterand mix well. When the mixture has cooled slightly, add eggs andvanilla. Add the wet ingredients to the bowl with the dryingredients and fold to combine.

Pourthe mixture into the prepared pan and sprinkle with the chocolate chips. Bake for 25-30 minutes. Keep an eye on because you do not want to overbake.

This recipe is extremely versatile. Put your own spin on it by changing up the mix-ins! You can add different types of nuts or chocolates or even chocolate candies. Get creative!