BBB alerts employers to contact-tracing issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Better Business Bureau issued a new advisory to employers over cybersecurity issues related to COVID-19 contact tracing solutions.
Employers are putting in appropriate measures to keep their workers and customers safe and to avoid workplace outbreaks.
Danielle Kane, the director of the BBB Northwest-Pacific, joined AM Extra to talk about what information employees get upfront, how the data is stored and for how long and how the data is used.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.