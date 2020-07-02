BBB alerts employers to contact-tracing issues

Live Now
Danielle Kane, the director of the BBB Northwest-Pacific, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Better Business Bureau issued a new advisory to employers over cybersecurity issues related to COVID-19 contact tracing solutions.

Employers are putting in appropriate measures to keep their workers and customers safe and to avoid workplace outbreaks.

Danielle Kane, the director of the BBB Northwest-Pacific, joined AM Extra to talk about what information employees get upfront, how the data is stored and for how long and how the data is used.

