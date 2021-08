PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you need a way to beat the heat, then Salt & Straw has the perfect treat.

The iconic Portland ice cream shop is celebrating summer with the return of their camping flavor ice creams. Several flavors are available starting this Friday: Camp Salt & Straw, Mushroom Muddy Buddies, Salted Hazelnut Praline S’mores, Maple & Bacon Streusel, Bug Juice! Sorbet (v) and Cowboy Coffee Grinds & Bourbon.

Kohr Harlan went out to get a preview of what you might expect.