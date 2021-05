PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A talented Beaverton student could soon have her art on the Google homepage for millions to see!

Elise Then, a 4th grader from Findley Elementary School is Oregon’s winner in the “Doodle for Google” competition. This year’s theme was “I am strong because….”

The art piece will now go to public voting, which will ultimately select five national finalists out of 54 states. Vote here!