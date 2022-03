PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Something big is happening in Beaverton.

The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts is officially open. The state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind for the Portland-Metro area.

The center, also known as “The Reser,” is celebrating its grand opening week with performances and a community open house.

Chris Ayzoukian, executive director for “The Reser”, joined AM Extra to discuss the opening.