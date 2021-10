PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earlier this month, the state of Oregon relaxed requirements for becoming a substitute teacher.

Like much of the country, they are facing staffing shortages as they report educators are stretched thin across the state.

In December of 2019, there were more than 8,000 active substitute teacher licenses. By December of last year, that number had dwindled to less than 5,000. However, that means right now is the perfect time to become a substitute teacher.