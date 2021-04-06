Behind the scenes of Oregonic Tonic, a local kombucha brewery

Oregonic Tonic is located near North Lombard Street and North Berkeley Avenue

PORTLAND, Oreg. (KOIN) — A small family kombucha brewery in North Portland gave AM Extra a behind-the-scenes look at how the ‘bucha is made.

Oregonic Tonic — located near North Lombard Street and North Berkeley Avenue — brews a variety of bold kombucha flavors like hibiscus blood orange to mojito. Co-founder Ally Yancey showed us how the brewing process begins.

Oregonic Tonic continues to offer no-contact home deliveries of its kombucha. To find out more or to place an order, click here.