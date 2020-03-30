1  of  8
Closings
Beaverton Early Childhood Center Head Start of Yamhill Co. Hillsboro Early Childhood Center NW Regional ESD: Clatsop Co. NW Regional ESD: Columbia Co. NW Regional ESD: Tillamook Co. NW Regional ESD: Washington Co. Tualatin Early Childhood Center

Bellydancing with Datura for Move it Monday

KOIN News AM Extra

NOTE: This segment was taped prior to the rollout of social distancing guidelines

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today’s edition of Move it Monday took Jenny and Emily to Northeast Portland to experience the workout that bellydancing provides.

Thanks to Datura Online, the two got a crash course in the timeless dance.

Despite the restrictions in place, the studio is fully equipped to continue classes virtually!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget