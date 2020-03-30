Bellydancing with Datura for Move it Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today’s edition of Move it Monday took Jenny and Emily to Northeast Portland to experience the workout that bellydancing provides.
Thanks to Datura Online, the two got a crash course in the timeless dance.
Despite the restrictions in place, the studio is fully equipped to continue classes virtually!
