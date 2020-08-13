Bend athletes take part in ‘World’s Toughest Race’

Jason Magness and Daniel Staudigel from Team Bend Racing joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Oregon athletes are taking on quite a challenge for the reality series competition, The World’s Toughest Race.

A team from Bend is taking on the World’s Toughest Race Eco Challenge in Fiji. The Amazon series, hosted by Bear Grylls, drops Friday.

Jason Magness and Daniel Staudigel from Team Bend Racing joined AM Extra to talk about some of the challenges and obstacles they face.