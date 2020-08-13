Bend athletes take part in ‘World’s Toughest Race’

KOIN News AM Extra

Jason Magness and Daniel Staudigel from Team Bend Racing joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of Oregon athletes are taking on quite a challenge for the reality series competition, The World’s Toughest Race.

A team from Bend is taking on the World’s Toughest Race Eco Challenge in Fiji. The Amazon series, hosted by Bear Grylls, drops Friday.

Jason Magness and Daniel Staudigel from Team Bend Racing joined AM Extra to talk about some of the challenges and obstacles they face.

The World’s Toughest Race
Team Bend Racing

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss