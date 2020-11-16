Best Buddies’ Champions of Inclusion Celebration goes virtual

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like most big events in 2020, Best Buddies Oregon’s annual fundraising gala is going virtual this year.

“We have had to pivot, obviously, to doing an all-virtual event,” Kelly Toepperwein said.

This year’s Champions of Inclusion Celebration may look different than in the past but its mission remains the same.

“We really want to show the community the importance of inclusion and honor people who’ve made it a personal commitment to enrich the lives of people with disabilities,” said Toepperwein.

It’s the third year Best Buddies Oregon will host the gala, showcasing the non-profit’s dedication to promote 1-to-1 friendships, leadership development and inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Inclusion means to me friendship, not just people with IDD but without, joining together,” said Logan Stromberg.

“It means acceptance for everyone,” said Cari Ventura.

Virtually the event will unite and recognize its local community Champions that have helped raise funds and awareness for best buddies.

“We’re highlighting a University of Oregon chapter president, a global speaker who has down syndrome…also Cari and her daughter Sophie for starting a chapter,” Toepperwein said.

“Just to see the friendships that are made in our club is amazing. Being virtual this year in school has definitely been a challenge but we’re going to keep promoting the mission of inclusion,” said Ventura.

“This my first event that I’m MC’ing and I’m so excited. It’s been a little challenging but I’ve learned to go with it because I think it’ll be really good,” Stromberg said.

The virtual Champions of Inclusion Celebration will broadcast live at 7 pm on Thursday, November 19.