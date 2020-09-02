‘Best Buddies Oregon’ offers virtual hangouts for adults with developmental disabilities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Best Buddies Oregon‘ turns to virtual hangouts to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) stay connected while staying safe, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Individuals with disabilities often experience isolation in their regular life .. so Best Buddies really provides opportunities for those one-to-one friendships”,” director of Mission Advancement for Best Buddies Oregon, Kelly Toepperwein said.

Best Buddies is an international non-profit that promotes inclusion and friendships for people with IDD. Toepperwein and board chair, Mary Ventura help run the Oregon chapter’s ‘Citizens Program’– which pairs adults (18+) with IDD with a peer buddy from the community. Before the pandemic, Toepperwein says ‘buddies’ would be able to meet monthly in-person, but like nearly everything these days, the organization has had to pivot and go virtual.

“We had done some monthly hangouts prior to COVID-19, and once COVID-19 hit our monthly gatherings we’re obviously impacted,” Ventura said. “It took us a couple of months but we moved online.”

From scavenger hunts to themed virtual hangouts, Ventura says going digital gives the organization the opportunity to branch out and offer support to individuals with IDD, across the state.

“It’s something you get to look forward to,” Best Buddies Oregon ambassador, Logan Stromberg said.

Stromberg has been on the Best Buddies Oregon board since 2018, and says he never misses an opportunity to connect with his buddy, Nicole. Stromberg lost his job due to COVID-19. He adds that with social distancing it’s been tough not being able to meet with friends in person, so he enjoys joining in on the weekly virtual hangouts, every Friday.

“I’ve been looking for work tirelessly and now I realize every Friday I don’t have to worry about that I just have to jump on a meeting and have fun,” Stromberg said. “this is just a way for us to community all together in a difficult time like this.”

Best Buddies Oregon hopes to expand the virtual hangouts to support its school chapters. To learn more about Best Buddies Oregon, click here.