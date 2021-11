PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people have already started holiday shopping with retailers dishing out the Black Friday deals early. But for shoppers who are still waiting to get started, AM Extra learned about this year’s top trends when it comes to those holiday sales.

Kristin McGrath with Retail-Me-Not joined AM Extra Wednesday to breakdown the data, including what to buy and not buy.

To read McGrath’s full blog article on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals head to RetailMeNot.com.