Best practices for ‘Stay at Home’ as orders become more strict

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — How do you respond to an outbreak when there are so many unknowns?
Dr. Carlos Crespo, a professor at the School of Public Health with OHSU and PSU, offered some advice for how to follow public health best practices as Stay At Home orders become more strict.
Continuing Coverage: the Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.