Biden’s assemblage of COVID task force marks start of transition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President-elect Joe Biden has announced the members of his coronavirus task force, which will put together a blueprint for fighting the pandemic.
The move came as Pfizer said recent vaccine data suggests shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.
Portland State University Political Science Professor Chris Shortell joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about how COVID-19 is playing a role in the transition of power.
