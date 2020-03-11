Biden’s resurgence continues, Sanders waits on WA results

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden were virtually tied in early statewide returns in Washington’s vote-by-mail presidential primary Tuesday night. Election officials said it will take days to receive and tally all the votes.
Though Sanders could walk away with a win in Washington, Biden’s victory in Michigan was a crushing blow to the Vermont senator’s presidential bid.
Lewis & Clark College’s Ben Gaskins, an assistant professor of political science, joined AM Extra to talk more in-depth about the results of yesterday’s primaries.
