Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Biden’s resurgence continues, Sanders waits on WA results

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden were virtually tied in early statewide returns in Washington’s vote-by-mail presidential primary Tuesday night. Election officials said it will take days to receive and tally all the votes.

Though Sanders could walk away with a win in Washington, Biden’s victory in Michigan was a crushing blow to the Vermont senator’s presidential bid.

Lewis & Clark College’s Ben Gaskins, an assistant professor of political science, joined AM Extra to talk more in-depth about the results of yesterday’s primaries.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget