Bike lovers host online hangout with movies, music

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is well known as a bike-friendly city. Now there is an online event celebrating and entertaining the bike community worldwide.

The Community Global Hangout + Film Chat with bike filmmaker Manny Marquez will feature a live performance by bike-loving musician Ben Weaver, an incredible collection of independent bike movies curated by Filmed by Bike Director Ayleen Crotty and is an opportunity to connect with the global bike community and support working artists.

Filmed By Bike director Ayleen Crotty, April 2, 2020 (KOIN)

The event will airlive on YouTube live with ticketed access. Ticket proceeds are split between the artists and Filmed by Bike. Donations go directly to the artists.