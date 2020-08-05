Biracial couple’s BLM photos go viral

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California couple has gone viral after recently celebrating their love at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

After taking wedding photos, the biracial newlyweds showed up to an L.A. protest to make a statement. Since then, Samuel Mekonnen and Lara Sanders have taken their message of love around the country.

The couple joined AM Extra from Vancouver Wednesday to talk about their adventure and what it means for the BLM movement.

