Black Resilience Fund raises money for help, action

Cameron Whitten, the founder of the Black Resilience Fund, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the nation and certainly in Portland, people are rallying to bring justice and healing to Black lives. But action is also needed.

Cameron Whitten, the founder of the Black Resilience Fund, joined AM Extra to talk about how this fund will be used, how much has been raised and what the ultimate goals are.