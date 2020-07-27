Blanchet House needs water bottle donations

Blanchet House executive director Scott Kerman joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s definitely hot. The triple-digit temperatures on Sunday set a Portland record. It also has the people at the Blanchet House worried about keepting the city’s homeless population hydrated.

The Blanchet House is looking water bottle donations for the homeless in Old Town around the area.

Blanchet House executive director Scott Kerman joined AM Extra to discuss exactly what kind of donations they need and how the heat affects their services.

