Blanchet House trying to ‘alleviate suffering’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the pandemic continues on, Portland’s Blanchet House has been serving around 1,500 “to go” meals each day.

The new production schedule is practically double their normal output, and there are daily lines wrapping around the building. With so many people, the non-profit said it can’t enforce distance restrictions between the hundreds who line up.

Executive Director Scott Kerman joined AM Extra via Skype Tuesday to talk about how you can help out with the Blanchet House’s thinning resource supply.

If you’re interested in making a donation, please visit the Blanchet House website.

Additionally, you’re encouraged to visit the AmazonSmile Wish List.