Blazers reporter launches heart health campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazers sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam is sharing her personal story of loss in order to spread awareness and raise funds for heart health this February.

Olzendam launched her program “Brooke Hearts Your Heart” at the beginning of the month in order to spread awareness about the importance of AEDs and other life-saving treatments, as well as to raise funds for the American Heart Association.

The Blazers plan to match up to $5,000 in donations. Learn more here.