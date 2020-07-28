Bloom Project unveils Compassion Catcher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many non-profits had to pause their services during the pandemic but many have also found ways to help the community.
That includes the Bloom Project, which is known for taking donated flowers and making bouquets for hospice patients. Founder Heidi Berkman joined AM Extra to talk about their new project — the Compassion Catcher.
The Bloom Project
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.