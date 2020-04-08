Blue Star Donuts now in grocery stores

KOIN News AM Extra
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Blue Star Donuts was one of many businesses that opted to close its various locations during the statewide stay-at-home order.

But, feat not! Now you can get one of the iconic snacks at several grocery stores!

Executive Pastry Chef Stephanie Thorton joined AM Extra to showcase the many items now for sale at your local grocery store.

