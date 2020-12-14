Blues Fest hits the road this week to spread holiday cheer

The iconic summer music festival had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the Waterfront Blues Festival over the summer, but now the music is coming to you.

The Blues Fest Bandwagon is on the move this holiday season, playing pop-up shows across Portland this week. The first show will be Tuesday evening at Portland International Raceway’s Winter Wonderland drive-thru experience.

“As folks pull onto the racetrack, they will be able to roll down their windows and hear live music from a couple of our local favorite bands,” Waterfront Blues Festival producer Christina Fuller said.

Fuller joined AM Extra to talk about all the exciting music news and why it’s so important to support local artists.