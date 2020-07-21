‘Bold and Beautiful’ star talks new episodes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about the status of the soap opera.
The long-running soap on CBS returned with a new episode Monday, following the show’s shutdown by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March.
Wood talked about some of the new ways the cast and crew is going about filming given the health-related restrictions put in place.
