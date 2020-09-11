Boutique shop Adorn opens free space for stylists

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No doubt about it, the fashion industry has taken a hit during the pandemic. So a local boutique clothing shop came up with a way to help local stylists.

Nicole Whitesell of Adorn joined AM Extra to talk about how she transformed her west end store into a style house — where any stylist in town can use her space free of charge.

It’s also a showroom for a new collection called Nyland, named for her brother who lived with cerebral palsy. Proceed from the line go to United Cerebral Palsy.

Adorn is also currently collecting donations for any people that have been displaced due to the wildfires. You can bring donations to any of Adorn’s three locations (Fremont, Division, Lake Oswego) and they will sanitize and deliver the collected items to local agencies to distribute. They are accepting donations from now through September 17th for: